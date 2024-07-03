God Is Ready And Willing To Walk With His Children Through Their Difficulties

After the death of my mom in 2012, my personal life went into a state of depression leading to bad life decisions and almost costing me my marriage until the Lord broke me down and changed me Post this

"After the death of my mom in 2012, my personal life went into a state of depression leading to bad life decisions and almost costing me my marriage until the Lord broke me down and changed me," said Grant.

Brian Grant is a native of northwest Ohio, a U.S. Navy veteran, husband and father.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Stay Strong is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

