God Is Ready To Take You Deeper, As Soon As You Are Ready To Go

Xulon Press presents an intense next step for believers who are ready for more.
DALLAS, Ga., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stephen Chip Owen encourages readers to deepen their relationship with their Heavenly Father through The 29th Chapter of Acts($12.49, paperback, 9781498442305; $5.99, e-book, 9781498442312).
Accepting salvation through Christ is the single best decision a person can ever make. After that decision, though, there are many who want more out of their daily Christian lives, many who want to step up and step into all that God has for them. Thankfully, He provided for that desire in His Word, and Rev. Owen is ready to walk his readers through it.
"The 29th Chapter of Acts will make you laugh, shout, cry, and challenge you to the very core of your Christian faith. Do you have what it takes to allow yourself to be challenged like never before? If you do, then come and let us make this incredible journey together!" said Owen.
Rev. Stephen Chip Owen earned a Master's degree in Theology and lives by John 3:30, "He must increase, I must decrease."
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The 29th Chapter Of Acts is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
