God Is Still Feeding His People, Both Physically And Spiritually

Xulon Press presents testimonies and recipes to remind believers of God's constant presence.
JEFFERSONTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Anita H. Dailey attempts to demonstrate God's love to her readers in The Edible Word: An Act Of Faith ($16.99, paperback, 9781662889264; $7.99, e-book, 9781662889271).
Reading the Bible is indispensable for believers, but it is also important to see how God still works in the lives of His children today. In this book, Dailey shares her own life experiences to illustrate God's powerful message of hope and freedom, His healing power, His forgiveness, and His love. Remembering that man shall not live by bread alone, she has also included illustrations involving food, recipes and baking challenges to bring the messages to life!
"I heard a prophetic word that spoke to my spirit, and I acted on it," said Dailey.
Anita H. Dailey has spent many years studying the Bible and learning to hear the voice of God. She attended Bible college for one year, and taught children's ministry for over 20 years. After allowing fear to keep her from pursuing many of her dreams, her faith in God moved her to action in writing her first book. Anita has been married to her husband, Alva, for 41 years and they live in Northern Virginia.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Edible Word is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Anita H. Dailey, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article