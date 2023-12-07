God Is The Creator Of Man And Beast Alike, And Can Inspire Both To Acts Of Compassion

Xulon Press presents a fictional story inspired by a truly heroic dog.
MORVEN, N.C., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author BF Stebbing inspires animal lovers with the tale of Cedric: Footprints in the Sand ($20.49, paperback, 9781662889165; $9.99, e-book, 9781662889172).
Stebbing was inspired after seeing Sir Edwin Landseer's painting depicting a Newfoundland dog performing a water rescue and researched the canine, who reportedly rescued 23 people from shipwrecks on the Thames in the Victorian Era. Mixing facts with imagination, Stebbing has created an enchanting story about the life-saving work of this magnificent dog.
"…may we not believe God can use a dog much in the same way as an angel?" said Stebbing.
BF Stebbing and his wife live on a farm in North Carolina. A teacher, artist, and writer, he graduated from Salisbury University and did graduate studies in painting in Tuscany. He enjoys early morning campfires, chess, journaling, and hiking.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Cedric is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
