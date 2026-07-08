God Manifest Publishing Announces the Release of More than a Flicker, an Inspiring Tale of Faith, Purpose, and Transformation by Gabriella Boltz

God Manifest Publishing is proud to announce the release of More than a Flicker, a beautifully crafted children's book written by Minnesota-based oil painter and storyteller Gabriella Boltz.
CIRCLE PINES, Minn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- God Manifest Publishing is proud to announce the release of More than a Flicker, a beautifully crafted children's book written by Minnesota-based oil painter and storyteller Gabriella Boltz and illustrated by Linh T. Grounded in deep spiritual truth, the book takes readers on an extraordinary allegorical journey through the eyes of a young monarch caterpillar, exploring what it truly means to trust the Creator through life's greatest transitions.
More than a Flicker introduces readers to Flicker, a small caterpillar navigating a quiet Minnesota field. Content with his simple life of munching milkweed alongside his buzzing bumblebee friend, Barnabee, Flicker cannot shake a profound tugging at his heart—a mysterious "map" he can't see but knows he must follow. When the time comes for his metamorphosis, Flicker finds himself enclosed in the uncertain darkness of a chrysalis, forced to face his deepest anxieties alone. It is in this silent space that he encounters a Voice—a gentle, still, small voice that reassures him his time in isolation is preparing him to become a King Monarch.
"My team and I are honored to release such a majestic story of faith, hope, and trust," stated Jonnathan Zin Truong, Chief Marketing Officer at God Manifest Publishing. "I'm certain that readers of all ages and walks of life will find aspects of Flicker's journey both personal and relatable."
Emerging with magnificent, fiery-orange wings, Flicker embraces his identity and sets off on a demanding 2,000-mile migration to Mexico alongside his spirited blue butterfly companion, Beauty. More than an adventure story, More than a Flicker serves as a poignant reminder that the Creator who guides our steps will never let us fly alone.
"Through More than a Flicker, my hope is to inspire readers of all ages to embrace their God-given purpose and trust the unique map placed within their hearts," stated author Gabriella Boltz. "In the quiet, dark seasons of life, God is often doing His most transformative work, preparing us for the magnificent journeys ahead."
More than a Flicker is a timeless story for children, families, educators, and readers seeking a heartwarming narrative about courage, faith, and the discovery of one's true identity.
More than a Flicker is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.
Buy it today on Amazon: https://a.co/d/03jyUY4s
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gabriella Boltz is an oil painter and storyteller based in Minnesota. Deeply passionate about the intersection of faith and creativity, she spends her days seeking out the "beautiful mysteries" God hides in everyday life. When she isn't behind her easel, Gabriella can be found exploring the outdoors or on long walks with her husband, Jordan, and their puppy, Eve. https://godmanifestpublishing.com/gabriella-boltz/
ABOUT GOD MANIFEST PUBLISHING
God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big-publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution) or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. https://godmanifestpublishing.com
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Media Contact
Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 2817988261, [email protected], www.godmanifestpublishing.com
SOURCE God Manifest Publishing
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