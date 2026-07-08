God Manifest Publishing Announces the Release of More than a Flicker, an Inspiring Tale of Faith, Purpose, and Transformation by Gabriella Boltz

"Through More than a Flicker, my hope is to inspire readers of all ages to embrace their God-given purpose and trust the unique map placed within their hearts," stated author Gabriella Boltz. Post this

"My team and I are honored to release such a majestic story of faith, hope, and trust," stated Jonnathan Zin Truong, Chief Marketing Officer at God Manifest Publishing. "I'm certain that readers of all ages and walks of life will find aspects of Flicker's journey both personal and relatable."

Emerging with magnificent, fiery-orange wings, Flicker embraces his identity and sets off on a demanding 2,000-mile migration to Mexico alongside his spirited blue butterfly companion, Beauty. More than an adventure story, More than a Flicker serves as a poignant reminder that the Creator who guides our steps will never let us fly alone.

"Through More than a Flicker, my hope is to inspire readers of all ages to embrace their God-given purpose and trust the unique map placed within their hearts," stated author Gabriella Boltz. "In the quiet, dark seasons of life, God is often doing His most transformative work, preparing us for the magnificent journeys ahead."

More than a Flicker is a timeless story for children, families, educators, and readers seeking a heartwarming narrative about courage, faith, and the discovery of one's true identity.

More than a Flicker is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

Buy it today on Amazon: https://a.co/d/03jyUY4s

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gabriella Boltz is an oil painter and storyteller based in Minnesota. Deeply passionate about the intersection of faith and creativity, she spends her days seeking out the "beautiful mysteries" God hides in everyday life. When she isn't behind her easel, Gabriella can be found exploring the outdoors or on long walks with her husband, Jordan, and their puppy, Eve. https://godmanifestpublishing.com/gabriella-boltz/

ABOUT GOD MANIFEST PUBLISHING

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big-publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution) or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. https://godmanifestpublishing.com

#author #authors #AuthorLife #newrelease #newreleases #booklovers #booklaunch #newauthor #newauthors #butterflies #monarchbutterfly #catepillar #metamorphosis

Media Contact

Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 2817988261, [email protected], www.godmanifestpublishing.com

SOURCE God Manifest Publishing