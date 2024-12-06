God Manifest Publishing Releases Barry Hall's Receiving God's Kingdom by Joyful Repentance

"I am excited to see how many lives will be transformed by applying the insights from this book to their own walk with God," stated Olivia Truong, CEO of God Manifest Publishing. Post this

Receiving God's Kingdom by Joyful Repentance is only the first in a series of books sure to rock churches, home fellowships, Christian schools, and individual hearts across the globe. "Let God heal our land for the sake of HIS name, not ours. Above all else, we are to seek and receive God's righteousness and kingdom, inside and outside of us, because that enables us to live righteously and according to His kingdom (Mat. 6:33). We live in an evil world. We can only live righteously when we are living inside the presence of the Father's glory with us here (Rom. 6:4)," Barry stated.

In its pages, Barry exudes a passion for believers to journey deeper in the glory and life God has called us to. Barry hopes that the things God has taught him on his own journey with God will be tangible and transformational to his readers everywhere.

Receiving God's Kingdom by Joyful Repentance is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released early next year.

About Barry Hall

Barry Hall writes books and does videos about abiding in Christ by teaching ourselves to turn away from the world and receive God's kingdom and tangible presence like a child. Barry has a four-year degree from a college in Washington State. More importantly, as a young man in his early twenties, he asked God to enroll him in His school. Barry's lifelong journey of asking God for direction, study, writing, and application of the Scriptures led him to joyful repentance, resulting in increased faith and practical purity. Barry and his wife, Sharon, live in an RV. They mostly stay in Washington State and enjoy winters in Tucson, Arizona. They have two adult children who love God and have their own families. Barry enjoys pickleball and conversations about the deeper Christian life. He finds great benefit in directing his heart more fully toward God during his frequent prayer walks. Barry's YouTube channel is TurningUs. His website at God2us.com is for helping people to apply what he writes about.

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

