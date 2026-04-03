God Manifest Publishing Releases Calming the Storm by C.E. Blade

"Calming the Storm is a gripping reminder that no one is beyond the reach of grace or the possibility of a second chance," says Jonnathan Zin Truong, Chief Marketing Officer. Post this

Enter Ashley Mitchum, a woman fleeing a life of fear and violence. Pregnant and wounded after a betrayal by those she trusted most—her former partner Bryce and her supposed friend Julie—Ashley enters into Adam's world. What begins as an act of survival transforms into a journey of mutual healing.

"I felt a divine calling to write this story, not because I have walked this exact path, but because I know the need for hope when the world feels darkest," says author C.E. Blade. "My prayer is that readers see through Adam and Ashley that God truly can write the most beautiful stories from our most broken pieces."

Calming the Storm is more than a romance; it is a suspenseful exploration of the lengths one will go to protect those they truly love. From harrowing confrontations with vengeful figures to the quiet miracles of a premature birth and the forming of new bonds, C.E. Blade weaves a narrative that asks: Can we truly find peace after the storm?

"At God Manifest Publishing, we look for voices that can translate profound spiritual truths into compelling, high-stakes narratives," says Jonnathan Zin Truong, Chief Marketing Officer. "C.E. Blade has done exactly that. Calming the Storm is a gripping reminder that no one is beyond the reach of grace or the possibility of a second chance."

Key themes of the book include:

Overcoming Grief: Adam's journey from anger at God to finding a "second chance at love" after profound loss.

Betrayal and Forgiveness: The complex relationship between Ashley and Julie, a "friend" whose jealousy leads to a deadly climax.

The Power of Faith: A central thread showing how faith can sustain us through life's most violent tempests.

Chosen Family: The heartwarming adoption of Jamie Grace and the community that rallies around a mother in need.

Calming the Storm is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

Buy it today on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0c9RWI9q

About the Author:

C.E. Blade is an educator and storyteller driven by a deep faith in God's plan. Holding a Master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction, she understands the power of authentic stories that speak to the human experience. Though Calming the Storm is her debut publication, it is the third installment in a five-book series. When she isn't writing or teaching, C.E. enjoys gaming nights and movie marathons with her husband and children. Learn more about C.E. Blade here: https://godmanifestpublishing.com/ce-blade/

About the Publisher:

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. https://godmanifestpublishing.com

Media Contact

Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 281-798-8261, [email protected], www.godmanifestpublishing.com

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SOURCE God Manifest Publishing