God Manifest Publishing Releases Dr. Chidiebere Eze's First Book of Poetry, Trifold Mirror

Trifold Mirror is Dr. Eze's first poetry book. This powerful collection of poems documents her highs and lows, grieving trials, and insightful perspectives. The stories throughout this book will surely strike a chord in the heart of every reader.

"Everything in life plays into God's purpose for our lives. The key is to allow every bit of pain to be molded by the Creator to serve His redemptive purpose," stated Dr. Eze. "I hope that my collection of God-inspired poetry opens each reader's mind to invite God into their most joyful and painful moments and allow Him to create His masterpiece through their life journey."

Trifold Mirror is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

Buy Trifold Mirror on Amazon: https://a.co/d/1nBVyfb

About Dr. Chidiebere Eze

Dr. Eze is a writer, passionate about storytelling, traveling, and providing need-based scholarships to African students. She holds a doctorate in Pharmacy, a certificate in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and a bachelor's in Biomedical Sciences. She is excited about debuting her poetry collection and can't wait to share it with you!

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

