God Manifest Publishing Releases Ginae Lee Scott's Ninth Book

The global pandemic changed the world forever. Ginae's story is powerful, glorifies God and gives hope to anyone impacted by COVID-19, dealing with a sick loved one, or mourning the death of a family or friend.

"The journey is not that God takes us out of the bad, but He takes us through," stated Ginae Lee Scott. "I pray that my personal story with God will inspire readers to pursue a deeper and more intimate relationship with God and hopefully inspire a greater measure of faith."

I Will Breathe for You is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

Buy, I Will Breathe for You on Amazon: https://a.co/d/9pYUYBk

About Ginae Lee Scott

Ginae Lee Scott is an artist and author of several books and mom to three wonderful, grown children. Ginae and her husband love beaches, biking, and family time. Ginae enjoys her time creating art and writing. www.ginaeleescott.com

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

