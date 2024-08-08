God Manifest Publishing Releases Ginae Lee Scott's Ninth Book

Acclaimed Christian author Ginae Lee Scott shares her unbelievable, real-life journey of God saving and leading her through a life-altering, global pandemic.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ginae Lee Scott released I Will Breathe for You, her ninth book. Her book documents her personal, heartbreaking trials, harrowing journey, and supernatural recovery from COVID-19, a global pandemic first identified in Wuhan, China, in 2019. When no one, not even her doctors, thought she would live, God had other plans.
"I Will Breathe for You is one of the most important books our company has ever published," stated Jonnathan Zin Truong, Co-founder, and CMO of God Manifest Publishing. "Readers will be captivated by Ginae's real-life story of triumph and life-changing encounters with God, as they discover how He led her on a journey through the toughest trials of her life."
The global pandemic changed the world forever. Ginae's story is powerful, glorifies God and gives hope to anyone impacted by COVID-19, dealing with a sick loved one, or mourning the death of a family or friend.
"The journey is not that God takes us out of the bad, but He takes us through," stated Ginae Lee Scott. "I pray that my personal story with God will inspire readers to pursue a deeper and more intimate relationship with God and hopefully inspire a greater measure of faith."
I Will Breathe for You is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.
Buy, I Will Breathe for You on Amazon: https://a.co/d/9pYUYBk
About Ginae Lee Scott
Ginae Lee Scott is an artist and author of several books and mom to three wonderful, grown children. Ginae and her husband love beaches, biking, and family time. Ginae enjoys her time creating art and writing. www.ginaeleescott.com
About God Manifest Publishing
God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com
Media Contact
Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 281-798-8261, [email protected], www.godmanifestpublishing.com
