God Manifest Publishing Releases Julie Bridges' new book, The Last Plumb Line

"...this will both entertain and inspire fervent end-times students and believers worldwide, while also educating those interested in the Bible's revelations about humanity's future," stated Olivia Truong, Co-founder and CEO of God Manifest Publishing.

The Last Plumb Line was born out of years of study, prayer, and a deep conviction that the times we are living in are anything but ordinary. Julie wrote this book to serve as both a wake-up call and a source of hope—for believers seeking to strengthen their faith, for skeptics beginning to ask more profound questions, and for anyone sensing that something greater is unfolding in the world. Through her work, she hopes to encourage others to seek God's truth, stand firm in their faith, and recognize the urgency of the times in which we live.

"This book doesn't just recount God's wrath and judgments, it reveals Jesus, who He is and how much He wants a relationship with every one of us," stated Julie Bridges in reflection of the inspiration behind The Last Plumb Line. "THAT is what the book of Revelation is about. It is a revelation of who Jesus really is. Yes, it is prophetic. It reveals the judgments during the last days, describing the difference between the Jesus who came as a Lamb in the flesh and the One who comes back as the Lion, the Judge. But it is a revelation of who Jesus really is. In the book of Revelation, Jesus tells us, 'Behold, I am coming soon.' That's what this has always been about — not fear, not destruction, but Him."

The Last Plumb Line is currently available in paperback and hardback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

About Julie Bridges

From an early age, Julie found herself drawn to the study of biblical prophecy, captivated by the intricate details woven throughout Scripture. For over 20 years, she has explored the prophetic timeline laid out in the Bible, driven by a desire to understand how it all fits together and to help others do the same. Her faith in Christ has always been the anchor of her life, shaping her worldview and guiding her passion for truth. https://godmanifestpublishing.com/julie-bridges/

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 2817988261, [email protected], www.godmanifestpublishing.com

