God Manifest Publishing Releases Linda Kropp's First Book titled Life Lessons…My Journey in Faith

Life Lessons… My Journey in Faith is Linda Kropp's first published book, compiled from insights amassed over a lifetime. Her spiritual gleanings bring peace, hope, and wisdom to all. Take in the love Linda has for seeing her garden flourish from the compassion and dedication she pours out from her very being. Linda's depth of love for God, people, and gardening can be seen and felt through the pages of her book.

"God can be trusted. We learn this lesson by God's own work in our lives. And we also learn this by seeing His faithfulness in others," stated Linda Kropp. "I hope this book will encourage each reader to trust in our Faithful, Loving, Heavenly Father."

Life Lessons… My Journey in Faith is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released early next year.

Linda and her husband live in Atlanta, Illinois. Linda and Mitch served on the mission field from 1972 to 1985 in the States, Europe and for nearly a decade in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. They had plans to return to the mission field, but on two separate occasions, God literally closed the door on them from returning. One day, she was walking and praying and asked the Lord, "What do you do with your life when you've done what you love and can't do it anymore?" She felt so clearly the Lord spoke to her heart and said, "It's not where you are; it is who you are. It doesn't matter how many oxcarts in India that you have ridden in (and she had ridden quite a few) if you won't go down the street and witness to your neighbor." That settled it for her. She didn't need to be "anywhere" to be a missionary. It is an attitude of the heart. Linda's delight in life is being a mother and grandmother, and she says everything else she does is an overflow of that. Her favorite hobbies are gardening, writing, mentoring young women, and serving as a Sunday school teacher. www.godmanifestpublishing.com/linda-kropp/

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

