God Manifest Publishing Releases Little Miranda's Discovery by Alanna Turner

Little Miranda's Discovery is an endearing story of a little girl named Miranda who loves spending time with her grandmother, who lives on a large piece of land in a big, purple house that sits among a field of lilies. On this visit, little Miranda and her grandmother have enjoyed the day spending quality time sitting in Grandma's favorite rocking chair on her lap on her big country porch, giggling at the bunnies and taking in the nature surrounding them. During this special time, little Miranda turns to her grandmother and asks some important questions about life. Look inside to see Grandma's response and discover, along with Miranda, the beauty and simple message about God's love.

"When I wrote this story, I was in my first year of teaching third grade and volunteering in the children's ministry on Sundays," said Alanna Turner. Working with small children for the first time in years, I realized how they viewed the world was so different from how I viewed it as a child. Due to my life's circumstances, I had to grow up quickly and had forgotten what it was like to think as a child. I loved to write, so I remember asking God to show me how to write from a child's perspective. God delivered and inspired me to write three children's stories in a relatively short time. Little Miranda's Discovery was the third story because I had asked God to now show me (after writing the first two) how to write a story about God from a child's perspective. What was birthed from that request was a beautiful, warm story and message about the simplicity of God's love through the eyes of Little Miranda."

Little Miranda's Discovery was written for children between 3-10 years old. However, people of all ages will fall in love with Miranda and relate to her endearing relationship with her loving grandmother.

"My first time reading through Little Miranda's Discovery, I began to cry, as her story unfolded, a sign to me that though this is a book written for children, it is anointed by God," stated Olivia Truong, Co-founder and CEO of God Manifest Publishing. "I am beyond excited to release this beautiful children's book that will no doubt impact lives and plant seeds into the hearts and minds of children and parents everywhere."

Little Miranda's Discovery is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

Buy Little Miranda's Discovery on Amazon: https://a.co/d/bdPVhDF

About Alanna Turner

Alanna is a native of Dayton, Ohio, with a BA degree in Christian Education and an MA degree in Educational Psychology. She is a dedicated educator with 25 years of experience, guiding and cultivating students of all ages on their unique life and academic journey. Although she loves teaching math, her passion for writing bloomed early, sparked by her first poem in first-grade health class and reading with children during literacy over the years. Alanna has navigated multiple life traumas, finding strength and solace in her Christian faith. Supported by a loving God, she has experienced profound mercy that has shaped her resilience to move forward despite life's trials.

As a single mother to a wonderful son, Alanna understands single motherhood's distinct challenges, perseverance, and joy. Outside the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her son and feline babies, designing jewelry, crafting, and starting her own business, Alani Inspirations, LLC. Through her work as an educator and heartfelt stories, Alanna hopes to inspire others to navigate their own journeys with hope, courage, and perseverance. www.godmanifestpublishing.com/alanna-turner/

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

Media Contact

Jonnathan Zin Truong, God Manifest Publishing, 1 281-305-8850, [email protected], https://godmanifestpublishing.com/

