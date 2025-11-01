God Manifest Publishing Releases Ten Little Birds by Emily Reagan

"Every part of Ten Little Birds flutters with creativity, from the storyline to the multifaceted teaching method, to the colorful, creative illustrations beaming from every single page," stated Olivia Truong, CEO of God Manifest Publishing. Post this

"Every part of Ten Little Birds flutters with creativity, from the storyline to the multifaceted teaching method, to the colorful, creative illustrations beaming from every single page," stated Olivia Truong, Co-founder and CEO of God Manifest Publishing. "I am thrilled to release this beautiful children's book that will, without a doubt, inspire and teach parents and children alike."

From the first vibrant red bird to a cheerful purple one, behold as each new feathered friend transforms the tree from solitary to full of splendor. With every new arrival, the tree experiences new growth, mirroring the blossoming friendships.

"Ten Little Birds" is a delightful journey that teaches counting from one to ten and introduces a palette of colors in an engaging, rhythmic story perfect for read-aloud fun. It's a gentle reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can lead to wonderful new connections. Perfect for preschoolers and early readers, this charming book will inspire giggles, foster a love for nature, and warm hearts with its message of community.

Children everywhere will enjoy a captivating journey that cultivates compassion, inspires leadership through acts of kindness, and helps develop an appreciation for beauty and nature.

Ten Little Birds is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

Buy it today on Amazon: https://a.co/d/5FwxwOU

About Emily Reagan

Emily and her husband live on eight joyful acres in Middle, Tennessee with their two children. As a homeschool mom, she enjoys watching her children discover their gifts, interests, and hobbies, while including them in hers. These include photography, gardening, baking, collecting cookbooks, connecting with friends over coffee, and scenic drives. Emily is passionate about promoting and fostering authentic relationships. Having had a passion for writing from a young age, she is excited to release her first children's book that centers around the importance of friendship. https://godmanifestpublishing.com/emily-reagan/

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

