God Manifest Publishing Releases Teresa Brideau's Second Book titled Betrayal - Understanding and Overcoming the Effects of Betrayal on Our Lives.

Teresa stated, "Betrayal would not remain as a devastating effect on us if we were filled with love daily and knew the One who defines us. People and/or our circumstances don't define us. God alone defines us as His sons and daughters. We need Him to help us peel off the false selves that we've been programmed to believe as truth since our physical birth on the earth."

Betrayal - Understanding and Overcoming the Effects of Betrayal on Our Lives is currently available in paperback on Amazon.com. The eBook (Kindle) will be released later this year.

About Teresa Brideau:

Teresa Brideau has spent over 23 years in school administration and various faith community roles, where she nurtured a deep love for people, storytelling, and lifelong learning. Born and raised in Michigan, she fell in love, married, and moved to sunny California. After three decades in California and eight years in Boston, she now calls Maine home.

A writer, Teresa finds joy in expressing truth and hope through creativity. Through her travels around the world, she learned to appreciate the beautiful diversity and rich cultures of the nations she visited. Her greatest passion, though, is serving and sharing the love of Christ with vulnerable populations in her local community. She has taught many classes on freedom from soul wounds, pointing others to Jesus and His love for them, bringing hope and restoration to individuals and married couples.

Betrayal was inspired after Teresa found freedom from a dark and vulnerable season in her own life. It is a poignant story of betrayal shared through the lens of the Bible and reflects her desire to bring hope to others as hard truths are explored with grace and authenticity. She is also the author of a children's book, "The Special Tea Party," and has penned dozens of heartfelt poems inspired by faith, family, and life's quiet miracles.

She has had the privilege of raising three precious gifts from God: Crystal, Matthew, and Justin. The blessings continue with eleven grandchildren who live in different parts of the country, which is her greatest reason for traveling coast to coast. She is thankful for everything God has done in her life. She has been experiencing His true riches since becoming free from the effects of betrayal on her life. Teresa can be contacted through her email at: [email protected].

About God Manifest Publishing

God Manifest Publishing was founded in 2019 to provide big publisher services at a fraction of the cost and a fraction of the author's royalties to new and lesser-known, Christian-based authors. Whether you're seeking a professional publisher to provide the full spectrum of publishing services (copy editing, proofreading, design, and distribution), or you're a self-publisher seeking a publishing partner to provide you with one or more of the many behind-the-scenes services that authors need, God Manifest Publishing is ready to help your book come alive. www.godmanifestpublishing.com

