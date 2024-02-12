God Provides Encouragement Even Behind Bars And Reminds Inmates They Are Not Forgotten

Xulon Press presents hope for those locked away that God is everywhere.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robert Watson, Jr. assures anyone who is in a jail, prison or detention center that they can still receive Dew Drops From Heaven: Discovering God's Refreshment In the Wilderness Of Incarceration ($19.99, paperback, 9781662890734; $9.99, e-book, 9781662890741).
Watson spent 15 years in prison, and during that time he felt the Lord calling him to write this book. He fought it, staying awake for two days and two nights, insisting that he was a teacher, not a writer, but God insisted that writing was a form of teaching and would not let him off the hook. The result is Watson's own experience and personal examples, combined with the wisdom of other solid believers he interviewed, Scripture verses and song lyrics.
"I felt led to help other Christians, as well as seekers, to be encouraged in their faith, to be challenged to follow Jesus more closely, and to share the Gospel," said Watson.
Robert Watson, Jr. is a North Carolina native with a B.A. from UNC-Chapel Hill and an M.A. from Appalachian State. He has led an award-winning, 21-year teaching career that he continued even while incarcerated, helping over 100 men obtain their GEDs. Watson enjoys travel, singing in the 4Given Quartet, playing card and board games, attending college sporting events, and spending quality time with family and friends, including his daughter, the apple of his eye.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Dew Drops From Heaven is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
ROBERT WATSON, JR., Salem Author Services, 336.757.1863, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
Share this article