God Relentlessly Pursues His Children With An Everlasting Love

In this book, he recounts the trials he faced, and how God's loving chastening brought him back to where he should have been all along. Post this

Jerry Daniel is an ordained minister with a BA from UNC-G, and an MA from Jacksonville Theological Seminary. He started school in North Carolina the same year segregation in public schools was outlawed, and graduated from Northwest Guilford High, spending two years at Howard University before transferring to UNC. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry. Daniel lives with his wife and their two cats, and he enjoys reading, writing, and walking for exercise.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Now Being Written Upon My Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Daniel, Salem Author Services, (336) 558-5729, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press