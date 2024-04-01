God Relentlessly Pursues His Children With An Everlasting Love

Xulon Press presents a first-hand account of the difference obedience to God can make
GREENSBORO, N.C., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jerry Daniel shares his personal testimony of a heart pursued by God in Now Being Written Upon My Heart ($10.99, paperback, 9781662870378; $4.99, e-book, 9781662870385).
Daniel was raised in a Christian family, and initially gave his life to Christ at age 17. He backslid soon afterward, however, and stopped reading and obeying the Word of God. Daniel's disobedience resulted in a host of problems, and he had to face a variety of mental health issues without the benefit of God's guidance for a time. In this book, he recounts the trials he faced, and how God's loving chastening brought him back to where he should have been all along.
Jerry Daniel is an ordained minister with a BA from UNC-G, and an MA from Jacksonville Theological Seminary. He started school in North Carolina the same year segregation in public schools was outlawed, and graduated from Northwest Guilford High, spending two years at Howard University before transferring to UNC. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry. Daniel lives with his wife and their two cats, and he enjoys reading, writing, and walking for exercise.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Now Being Written Upon My Heart is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jerry Daniel, Salem Author Services, (336) 558-5729, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article