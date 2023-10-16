God Shows His Power And Love When His Children Pass Through Storms

Xulon Press presents a first-hand testimony of God's faithfulness through life's trials.
ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tena Meadows invites readers into her story of taking shelter in God After The Storm ($10.99, paperback, 9781662878008; $4.99, e-book, 9781662878015).
God has a purpose for His children's lives, even though storms may try to distract them. It is during these storms, however, that He demonstrates His strength and lovingly carries them through.
"My journey through divorce inspired me to write the book in addition to walking through this path that we call life. It's not always easy but with God on our side, we can make it through the tough seasons of life and be victorious in situations and circumstances that were meant to destroy us," said Meadows.
Tena Meadows was born and grew up in Georgia, a devoted, kind and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, friend, a motivator and intercessor. Her life can be summed up in two words: humble and grateful. To God be all the glory for the great things that He has done in and through her life.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. After The Storm is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
