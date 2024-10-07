God Speaks Through His Word About What Has Been, What Is To Come And How To Choose Wisely

Xulon Press presents much-needed clarity and conviction about this world and eternity.
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sean J. Costello teaches his readers how contemporary American politics integrate with world history and Bible prophecy in Out Of Time: The New World Order Is Babylon The Great We The People Hold The Key ($38.49, paperback, 9798868504464; $9.99, e-book, 9798868504471).
Many American Christians profess belief in God, but do not read their Bibles on a regular basis, or may not completely understand its message. Costello comes to their aid, unveiling God's pre-existing plan for His creation, teaching God's people how to understand the world they live in, and best partner with Him in these last days.
"My love for the Father, the Son, and His church drove me to tell His story to His people using relatable cultural references and a conversational tone," said Costello.
The third of eight siblings, Sean Costello was raised on powdered milk, day-old bread, and hand-me-downs. He radically came to Christ at the age of thirty-three. After ushering his daughter off to college and leaving his engineering career, he invested twelve years in seminary, culminating in a ThD in Biblical Theology. He recently transitioned to a teaching and writing ministry after a decade in prison ministry. Sean loves to speak of God's wonderful plan to dispose of His adversary and restore His predestined family.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Out of Time is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
