God Still Sends Angels With Messages To Guide His People

Yuvraj Ramsaroop is a writer and author who has self-published several books, including: Realizing the American Dream (2012), The Message (2012); A Christmas Wish for Nisha (2019); and Miracle on the Train Track (2019). Born on October 29, 1946, Ramsaroop is a third-generation descendant of indentured laborers originally brought from India to work on the sugar plantations in British Guiana (renamed Guyana). After a career as a primary school teacher for over seven years, he immigrated to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from McMaster University in 1973, then relocated to Highland Park, New Jersey, USA in 1979, where he worked as a warehouse manager for over 26 years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Guided By An Angel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

