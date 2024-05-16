God Still Sends Angels With Messages To Guide His People

Xulon Press presents a firsthand account of God's divine intervention.
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Yuvraj Ramsaroop shares his personal testimony of being Guided By An Angel: My Dreams Realized ($12.49, paperback, 9781662894190; $20.99, hard cover, 9781662897634; $5.99, e-book, 9781662894206).
Ramsaroop was a struggling college student in Canada when he met a nun named Sister Marie in a church in Stoney Creek, Ontario. Her last words to him were, "The Lord will watch over you." One of his greatest ambitions in life was to see his two daughters attend high school, something he was not able to do himself. Over the years, Sister Marie manifested herself to him in different ways and, by following her guidance, Ramsaroop was able to see both of his daughters through medical school. Eventually, he realized that she was not a nun, but an angel sent from the Lord.
Yuvraj Ramsaroop is a writer and author who has self-published several books, including: Realizing the American Dream (2012), The Message (2012); A Christmas Wish for Nisha (2019); and Miracle on the Train Track (2019). Born on October 29, 1946, Ramsaroop is a third-generation descendant of indentured laborers originally brought from India to work on the sugar plantations in British Guiana (renamed Guyana). After a career as a primary school teacher for over seven years, he immigrated to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from McMaster University in 1973, then relocated to Highland Park, New Jersey, USA in 1979, where he worked as a warehouse manager for over 26 years.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Guided By An Angel is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Yuvraj Ramsaroop, Salem Author Services, 732-236-2099, [email protected]
SOURCE Salem Author Services
