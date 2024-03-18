God Wants To See His Children Healthy And Thriving, And He Has Provided The Menu

Xulon Press presents instruction on spiritual nutrition.
LANCASTER, S.C., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Luverta Hood Boulware encourages readers to make their spiritual nourishment a priority in Food For The Soul ($22.49, paperback, 9781662894152; $9.99, e-book, 9781662894169).
Do you know how to give you soul a balanced diet, the way you do your body? Boulware believes that when God's children reverence Him wholeheartedly and heed His Word, their souls are nourished and they can develop and become more like Christ each day.
"God Inspired me to write Food For The Soul. There was a grace which rested on me. Day after day, the Lord would download His Word and my hands would write what He was speaking by the Spirit," said Boulware.
Luverta Hood Boulware is an anointed, prophetic scribe, and mother to the many children she has fostered over the past 29 years. She completed the Community Journalism Training Course through the South Carolina Press Association. Boulware loves writing, walking, traveling, ministering, and spending time with her granddaughter.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Food For The Soul is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Luverta Hood Boulware, Salem Author Services, 803-577-2413, [email protected], www.kingdomencountersbooks.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
