God Was The Inventor Of Relationships, So He Should Be The Expert

PHOENIX, Ariz., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Nsima David Udoko encourages his readers to move past accepting God's existence to seek A Relational Fellowship: Pursuing A Covenant Relationship With God ($19.99, paperback, 9781662891939; $9.99, e-book, 9781662891946).
Many of us will invest time and effort into maintaining or strengthening our human relationships with friends, family and co-workers. Why do any less with our relationship with our Creator? Udoko walks readers from their new birth on into true fellowship with Christ; not only believing in Him, but being in accord with Him.
"A relationship is not a human invention. Therefore, it must be understood as an ordained institution by God. My inspiration is to explain in practical terms how to develop and maintain a healthy relationship to derive maximum joy, satisfaction, and companionship," said Udoko.
Nsima David Udoko has a doctoral degree in Statistics from the University of Ibadan, attended Assemblies of God Bible College, and taught Mathematics and Statistics at various universities and colleges in Nigeria, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the U.S. Dr. Udoko is the current National Secretary of the Scripture Union Nigeria in North America. He continues his ministry as a Campus Minister with the International Students Inc. Ministry and works with churches as a Bible Expositor and Teacher.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Relational Fellowship is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
