God Was The Inventor Of Relationships, So He Should Be The Expert

"A relationship is not a human invention. Therefore, it must be understood as an ordained institution by God. My inspiration is to explain in practical terms how to develop and maintain a healthy relationship to derive maximum joy, satisfaction, and companionship," said Udoko.

Nsima David Udoko has a doctoral degree in Statistics from the University of Ibadan, attended Assemblies of God Bible College, and taught Mathematics and Statistics at various universities and colleges in Nigeria, Jamaica, the Bahamas, and the U.S. Dr. Udoko is the current National Secretary of the Scripture Union Nigeria in North America. He continues his ministry as a Campus Minister with the International Students Inc. Ministry and works with churches as a Bible Expositor and Teacher.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A Relational Fellowship is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

