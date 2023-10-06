God Works Constantly Through His People To Reach the Lost and Hurting

to share the love, hope and redemption of Jesus through a creative, moving story Tweet this

David T. Lee, M.D. grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He majored in chemical engineering at the University of Cincinnati, went to The Ohio State University School of Medicine, completed his residency at Indiana University School of Medicine and served as an internal medicine physician in a thriving practice in Indianapolis, Indiana. Later in his career, Lee became a healthcare executive. In retirement, he is joyfully pursuing his desire to glorify God through creative writing. He is happily married to his bride of thirty-two years, and is the proud father of two adult children and his constant writing companion, Daisy the goldendoodle.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Running Back To Glory is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

