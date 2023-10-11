God Would Like to Call Children -- And Adults, Too -- His Friends

Xulon Press presents a children's book about being friends with God.
BAYTOWN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sandra Parsons Eiland explores God's relationship with His creation from a child's perspective in Jerry's New Friend ($14.99, paperback, 9781662877735; $26.99, hard cover, 9781662877742; $5.99, e-book, 9781662877759).
Like most children, Jerry asks some big questions. Thankfully, his parents are able to answer this one, and walk him through the process of becoming friends with God, completely changing Jerry's life.
"This little book is perhaps the closest I have ever come to being able to say, 'I have only written what I heard the Father say,'" said Parsons Eiland.
Sandra Parsons Eiland is a naturopathic doctor from Missouri, residing in Texas. She has been a licensed minister and home missionary with FGEA (Full Gospel Evangelistic Association), for which she also wrote several kid's corner pages that were sent out to their entire membership.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Jerry's New Friend is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Sandra Parsons Eiland, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, sjeiland55@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article