God's Creation Declares His Glory, And an Emerging Theory Does So in a New Way

Xulon Press presents a scientific thesis that explores origins of causality and faith.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Robert E. Ulanowicz shares his discovery of the importance of mutualism in ecosystems and how this discovery teaches us about God's own image gifted into creation through The First Incarnation: Hope In Reality ($15.99, paperback, 9781662895135; $29.99, 9781662895142, dust jacket; $7.99, e-book, 9781662895159).
Ulanowicz is both an ecologist and an ecosystem theorist, and in this book he seeks to explain his theory, which essentially allows for looser control of living systems by physical laws. He proposes that the fundamental laws of force constrain variegated, complex systems, but do not necessarily determine outcomes. Finally, he demonstrates how this theory relates to the very process of love, demonstrated in the relationship of the Holy Trinity and imbued by God into His creation.
"I am trying to reach younger scientists who are experiencing conflicts in trying to reconcile their science with their faith. Few, however, are aware of new insights into ecosystems theory that [can] significantly enrich conversation between the two realms," said Ulanowicz.
Ulanowicz is a graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and received his PhD from The Johns Hopkins University. He spent his career as a Professor with the University of Maryland Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, MD. He has published 3 books on the philosophy of ecology and over 220 essays in referred journals, mostly on the analysis of ecological trophic networks. Ulanowicz has been a featured speaker at seminars on science and religion held at The Center for Theology and the Natural Sciences, Berkeley; Templeton Foundation, New York; Cosmos & Creation, Loyola, Baltimore; Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome; Washington Theological Union, Washington, DC; Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago; New Visions, Santa Barbara and Re-Envisioning Nature, Claremont CA.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The First Incarnation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
