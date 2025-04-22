God's Desire For A Relationship With Mankind Is Revealed Through His Word

Xulon Press presents a personal Bible study encouraging readers to turn to God, not religion.
SAVAGE, Minn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author R.E. Mains guides Spanish language readers through the Bible in Navegando a través de la Palabra de Dios: Conocimiento que proporciona una manera más excelente [Navigating Through God's Word: Knowledge Providing A More Excellent Way __title__ ]($21.99, paperback, 9798868514388; $9.99, e-book, 9798868514395).
The Bible recounts God's desire for a relationship with mankind, starting with Adam. Mains insists that He still seeks that relationship today, and hopes to reveal it through the knowledge of His Word.
"Navigating Through God's Word has been designed as a personal Bible study to foster the knowledge and the comprehension of how wonderful the Bible is as a perfect manual for the lifestyle of the current generation," said Mains.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Navegando a través de la Palabra de Dios is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
