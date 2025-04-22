God's Desire For A Relationship With Mankind Is Revealed Through His Word

Xulon Press presents a personal Bible study encouraging readers to turn to God, not religion.

SAVAGE, Minn., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author R.E. Mains guides Spanish language readers through the Bible in Navegando a través de la Palabra de Dios: Conocimiento que proporciona una manera más excelente [Navigating Through God's Word: Knowledge Providing A More Excellent Way __title__ ]($21.99, paperback, 9798868514388; $9.99, e-book, 9798868514395).

The Bible recounts God's desire for a relationship with mankind, starting with Adam. Mains insists that He still seeks that relationship today, and hopes to reveal it through the knowledge of His Word.