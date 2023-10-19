God's Grace Is Everywhere, If We Know How To Recognize It

My hope is that those who read this devotional will daily see how God takes ordinary people and makes them extraordinary through His grace. Post this

"My hope is that those who read this devotional will daily see how God takes ordinary people and makes them extraordinary through His grace," said Workman.

Pamela Conner Workman has been an educator, school psychologist and instructional coordinator for over 30 years. She holds an Educational Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction, a BA in Education, and a Master's Degree in Special Education. She is currently chaplain for the Women's Axillary for Gideons and serves with her husband as leaders for small groups, in addition to serving in other areas of ministry over the past 40 years. Workman and her husband Joe share two grown sons, two daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Grace for the Day is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

