God's Hand Is Present In Every Stage Of His Children's Lives

"Explore and see what God has done in this life and what he may be doing or will do in yours," said Johnson.

Growing up in South Jamaica-Queens in the '60s through the '80s, a product of streets, public school, and continuing higher education, Darrel Johnson has seen and done it all. He should have been caught up in the legal system, but never was. He should have been dead, a victim of the streets, just another unsolved statistical norm for the Afro-American male of that era, but he made it through. He ended up a leader, teacher, preacher, multi-skilled craftsman, and now a published author inspiring you, the reader, to a higher level of spiritual maturity.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. ALL THINGS - From The Streets To The Pulpit is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

