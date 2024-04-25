God's Mighty Hand Can Uphold His Children Even Through The Hardest Times

Xulon Press presents a testimony of God's faithfulness throughout life's trials.
WEATHERFIRD, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Corky Hyatt shares her experiences of God's presence throughout in her life in From Ashes To Beauty: Isaiah 61:3 ($16.99, paperback, 9781662880179; $7.99, e-book, 9781662880186).
These days, when Hyatt sits down with friends for a cup of tea, she knows firsthand the value of these peaceful moments. At other times in her life, she was beaten and left for dead, or someone was paid to kill her, or it felt as if everything in her life came crashing down all at once. Now, on the other side, she can clearly see that it was God who brought her through.
"I was hesitant about putting all my personal life for everyone to see, but if could help someone else it is worth it. God never left me; He was always there," said Hyatt.
Corky Hyatt was born and raised in Weatherford, Texas. An interior designer by trade, she loves God, and is an avid tea drinker who enjoys attending church, hunting, traveling, antiques and vintage cars. You will often find her at car shows and antique shows. She loves to spend her time reading, visiting with friends, and working with antiques.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. From Ashes To Beauty: Isaiah 61:3 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
