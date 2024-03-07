God's Miracles Don't Always Come In The Way We Expect Them

Xulon Press presents a testimony of God's presence in grief.
CLEMENTON, N.J. , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Corinne Alexandra Macon chronicle the time spent with Macon's mother at the end of the life in 28 Dayze: Lessons I Learned From Mom's Miracle Of Life ($23.99, paperback, 9781662890246; $9.99, e-book, 9781662890253).
Macon's mother suffered a long time with terminal illness and spent the last days of her life hospitalized. During that time, Macon watched her struggle through pain and smile through her tears so that each of her remaining days would count. As the entire family prayed for healing, they questioned whether God had forgotten them. Macon learned in 28 Days the blessing of her mother's miracle of life "All of the lessons my mom taught me are invaluable and have made me the success I am. I want to share them with the world," said Macon.
Dr. Corinne A. Macon is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Gunsalla Macon. She holds a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University and is an ordained minister. Dr. Macon has served in various leadership capacities in ministry, education and in social services. She loves traveling, spending time with loved ones, cooking and singing with Erek McFadden and The Praise Alliance. She started the MGM Center of Hope in honor of her brother, Michael G. Macon. She teaches in the public school system and is a leadership coach and consultant and is the author of Maximizing the Call.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. 28 Dayze is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
