God's Peace, Encouragement, And Wisdom Are Available To Busy People, Too

SULLIVAN, Ill., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jamie Crosier encourages women to meet with Jesus daily and find Calm In The Chaos: A Devotional And Journal For Busy Women ($15.49, paperback, 9798868522550; $6.99, e-book, 9798868522567).
Women who find it difficult to make time for Bible study can take just a few moments to pause and reflect with this devotional designed just for them. There are daily Scripture readings, reflections, and guided journaling prompts designed for women on the go.
"I wanted to create a resource that met women right where they are—in the carpool line, on lunch break, or between loads of laundry. This devotional was born out of my personal need to connect with Jesus in short, meaningful moments, and from the conversations I've had with countless women who long for the same thing," said Crosier.
Jamie Crosier, a full-time pastor for over a decade, grew up in the hustle and bustle of a big city but now enjoys the peace of rural America. As a wife, mother, and pastor, she understands firsthand the struggles that busy women face in finding time to nurture their faith. Crosier believes that while our relationship with Jesus grows through everyday moments, we all need time to pause, reflect, and meet with Him.
Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Calm In The Chaos is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
