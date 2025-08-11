God's Peace, Encouragement, And Wisdom Are Available To Busy People, Too

"I wanted to create a resource that met women right where they are—in the carpool line, on lunch break, or between loads of laundry." Post this

"I wanted to create a resource that met women right where they are—in the carpool line, on lunch break, or between loads of laundry. This devotional was born out of my personal need to connect with Jesus in short, meaningful moments, and from the conversations I've had with countless women who long for the same thing," said Crosier.

Jamie Crosier, a full-time pastor for over a decade, grew up in the hustle and bustle of a big city but now enjoys the peace of rural America. As a wife, mother, and pastor, she understands firsthand the struggles that busy women face in finding time to nurture their faith. Crosier believes that while our relationship with Jesus grows through everyday moments, we all need time to pause, reflect, and meet with Him.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Calm In The Chaos is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Crosier, Xulon Press, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press