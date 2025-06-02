God's People Must Study And Prepare In Order To Battle His Enemies, Sin And Satan

"As you study, you will be transformed by biblical truth, empowered to draw closer to Christ, and encouraged to confidently share His love with others". Post this

"As you study, you will be transformed by biblical truth, empowered to draw closer to Christ, and encouraged to confidently share His love with others," said Hogue.

Lemuel C. Hogue is a devoted pastor, Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, and lifelong student of God's Word. Born into a Christian home, he was raised under the guidance of his father, Pastor Richard L. Hogue, and his mother, Ruby L. Hogue. For over 25 years, he pastored Morning Star Bible Church in Chicago, Illinois. A graduate of Chicago Baptist Institute, where he later taught for 16 years, Pastor Hogue holds degrees in Christian education, theology, and clinical psychology. Pastor Hogue has been happily married to his high school sweetheart, Ella Earlean, for 55 years. Today, he passionately encourages believers to study Scripture, grow in faith, and prepare for the eternal joy of God's kingdom.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Studying For Approvement And Hope Of An Everlasting Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

