Goflow Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Celebrated as a 2023 Power Partner, Goflow is steadfast in its mission: empowering online-first brands to transcend their initial channels, leveraging over 200 integrations for success in the ever-evolving e-commerce landscape. Post this

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media, highlighted the importance of these partners, saying, "Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life."

"Being recognized by Inc. as a 2023 Power Partner is both an honor and a testament to our team's dedication. At Goflow, we've always aimed to be more than just a service provider. We strive to be the backbone that empowers e-commerce businesses to grow beyond their challenges, especially in multi-channel order management," said Max Hauer, CEO at Goflow.

In the span of its operation, Goflow has facilitated countless startups in scaling their operations. Notable clients include Chefman, Dream On Me, and Pyle Audio all of whom have seen substantial growth in efficiency and revenue. The platform's emphasis on providing a centralized management system and reducing inaccuracies has positioned Goflow as a game-changer in the e-commerce operations sector.

For the full list of awardees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023. The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine, featuring the Power Partner Awards, is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and hits the newsstands on October 31, 2023.

Goflow is an industry-leading Order Management System (OMS) and Inventory Management System (IMS) tailored to empower online-first brands. With over 200 integrations encompassing all leading marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and wholesale channels, we emphasize the importance of navigating brands beyond their original channels. By aiding businesses in scaling and broadening their reach, Goflow ensures that e-commerce ventures remain agile, adaptive, and efficient in a rapidly evolving digital marketplace. Our robust features and unparalleled service cater to the unique needs of startups, positioning them for continued growth and success. For more information, visit goflow.com.

