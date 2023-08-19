GoGoGrandparent Celebrates Senior Citizen's Day On August 21st By Uplifting The Voices and Experiences Of Older Customers

Using GoGoGrandparent is easy and when I have a question, I can talk to an operator. They are always so courteous and I've gotten along with the drivers too. It's almost like a little community. If you can't drive, call GoGo. It's fun. -Letty Morales Tweet this

"This Senior Citizens Day and every day, we celebrate older adults by keeping their experiences and wishes at the forefront of our minds with our services," said Justin Boogaard GoGoGrandparent's Co-Founder and CEO. "At GoGo, we call ourselves professional grandchildren, and it's an honor to build solutions that make it possible to age independently."

GoGoGrandparent reviews feedback from customer surveys to incorporate new ideas and solutions from older adult customers and those with disabilities, and today, hundreds of thousands of people count on GoGo to help maintain their independence at home and in the community.

People like Letty Morales. When Letty, 74, had to stop driving in 2017 due to an accident, she became depressed. She learned about GoGoGrandparent through a partnership in her community, and from her first call, it was a go. "It's easy and when I have a question, I can talk to an operator. They are always so courteous and I've gotten along with the drivers too. It's almost like a little community," explained Letty. "If you can't drive, call GoGo. It's fun."

For David Brown, he had to review his options before "retiring his car," as he puts it. At 80 years old, he still has places to go, like his local church, the VA medical center, and a book club. David uses a cane and walker, so public transportation was not a good option. "One of the problems with public transportation is you have to get to and from the stops," he says. He thought about how he might ask his friends and daughter for rides when he needs them, but felt that "sometimes it's a real inconvenience, and I hate being a burden on friends."

That's when he learned about GoGoGrandparent. All rides are monitored by team members, who screen drivers and cars based on whether or not they are comfortable accommodating the needs of people living with visual, cognitive, dexterity & mobility impairments. Customers can request rides and other services using GoGo's convenient phone menu, and press numbers on their keypad to get where they're going even faster. When a customer reviews GoGoGrandparent services and FAQs, they often comment that they are happy to have a single phone number (1 (855) 464-6872) and a place to turn for all the services that help them stay independent at home. That's David's favorite part.

"I have found the GoGoGrandparent option very easy to use because I really like the automated service," he says. "It gives me prompts on my phone keypad, like #1 is home, #2 is the VA, and #3 is church. It makes it simple and reliable."

Now with a reliable transportation option, David made his decision about his car. "I'm able to stop driving, give my car to my daughter, let my license expire next year, and still get around with GoGo," he said. "It's wonderful."

If you're interested in reviewing what GoGoGrandparent is doing for your community, please reach out to our team at [email protected] to hear local stories from your area.

GoGoGrandparent helps older adults live independently in their home for as long as possible. By working directly with on-demand services like Uber, GoGoGrandparent manages the mobility, meals, groceries and more of their clients. GoGo's "GoGoGuardian" system helps protect clients living with cognitive, visual, physical or dexterous impairments to ensure a safe, reliable and affordable independence. GoGoGrandparent reviews the needs of its customers, and customizes their GoGo experience to meet their unique needs. Built in 2016 as inspired by the CEO's grandmother, GoGoGrandparent is now relied upon by hundreds of thousands of older adults throughout the United States & Canada. For more information, visit www.gogograndparent.com.

