GoGoGrandparent Launches in Australia, Powered By Uber Health

"We are thrilled to bring our transportation solution to Australia so that older adults and those with disabilities have a reliable, accessible, and convenient way to request rides," said Justin Boogaard, co-founder and CEO of GoGoGrandparent. Post this

Tony Sullivan, 79, is a retired English and Economics teacher who lives 30 minutes outside of Brisbane. He no longer drives, so when he recently had a doctor's appointment downtown, he considered his options. Other private services could be expensive and public options often have specific hours that could sometimes keep him out all day.

Tony Sullivan said GoGo is more convenient because you can get it any time.

"I took it to and from the appointment and arrived on time," said Sullivan. "It was excellent service. I just have to press a few digits on my phone and a car picks me up as soon as possible, which is really simple. I've been really happy with this new option. It suits me well."

How GoGoGrandparent Works:

ACCESSIBLE TRANSPORTATION: GoGoGrandparent's integration with Uber Health allows seniors to easily request a ride by making a phone call on a cell phone or landline. The GoGoGrandparent team will assist seniors with the booking process, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. Tens of thousands of younger people with disabilities in the United States and Canada also use GoGoGrandparent for rides.

and also use GoGoGrandparent for rides. 24/7 CUSTOMER SUPPORT: GoGoGrandparent provides around-the-clock customer support, ensuring that seniors have assistance whenever they need it. From ride inquiries to real-time updates, the support team is dedicated to ensuring a stress-free transportation experience.

AGE-FRIENDLY CUSTOMIZATION + OVERSIGHT: Through GoGoGrandparent's platform, all rides are monitored by team members, who screen and match drivers and cars based on whether or not they are able to accommodate the needs of people living with visual, cognitive, dexterity & mobility impairments. Rides can be tracked in real-time by both the rider and their family members or caregivers.

WIDE SERVICE AREA: The partnership aims to offer comprehensive coverage across major cities and suburban areas throughout Australia , providing people with access to transportation wherever Uber is available.

"We are thrilled to bring our transportation solution to Australia so that older adults and those with disabilities have a reliable, accessible, and convenient way to request rides," said Justin Boogaard, co-founder and CEO of GoGoGrandparent. "Our mission is to ensure that people can enjoy the freedom of mobility as they age, and our work with Uber Health will now help us support Australians' independence."

Since its founding in 2016, GoGoGrandparent has served hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and Canada and fulfilled millions of requests. GoGoGrandparent has completed 1.5 million Uber Health rides in the U.S. since the two companies began working together in 2019.

"For older adults across Australia, accessing flexible and reliable transportation can often feel like an insurmountable barrier to care, community, and independence," said Sarah Fosterling, Head of Enterprise and Partnerships in APAC for Uber for Business. "Uber Health has been working to bridge these gaps in transportation access since its founding in 2018. We're excited to strengthen our collaboration with GoGoGrandparent as they bring this necessary solution to better serve older Australians."

For more information about GoGoGrandparent and their services in Australia, please visit www.gogograndparent.com.

Since 2018, Uber Health's HIPAA-enabled solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, to groceries, to prescription delivery, Uber Health helps connect millions to the care they need. Over 3,000 healthcare customers like Boston Medical Center and ModivCare trust Uber Health. By tapping into Uber's logistics expertise, Uber Health's API and dashboard are able to facilitate mobility solutions and critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.

GoGoGrandparent helps older adults live independently in their home for as long as possible. By working directly with on-demand services like Uber, GoGoGrandparent manages the mobility, meals, groceries and home services of their clients. GoGo's "GoGoGuardian" system helps protect clients living with cognitive, visual, physical or dexterous impairments to ensure a safe, reliable and affordable independence. Built in 2016 as inspired by the CEO's grandmother, GoGoGrandparent is now relied upon by hundreds of thousands of older adults throughout the United States & Canada. For more information, visit www.gogograndparent.com

Media Contact

Cassandra Baptista, GoGoGrandparent, 1 (855) 464-6872 0, [email protected], www.gogograndparent.com

SOURCE GoGoGrandparent