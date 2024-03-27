Going Beyond ATS/ERS 2019 Guidelines for Your Respiratory Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By introducing data plausibility as an additional quality step, data anomalies can be identified early on, thus mitigating risks and accelerating drug development timelines. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will explore the following topics:

Limitations of traditional adherence to ATS/ERS enforced spirometry standards

Role of data plausibility in enhancing data accuracy and reliability

Impact of data plausibility on identifying inconsistencies and aberrant treatment effects

Potential of embedding data plausibility within AI functionality to drive high-quality data

How improved data quality can accelerate drug development, reduce costs and enable better development decisions for personalized medicine

Join experts from Clario, Kevin McCarthy, RPFT, Director, Scientific Affairs; and Philip Lake, Ph.D., Senior Director, Respiratory Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11 a.m. EDT (4 p.m. BST/UK).

