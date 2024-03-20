Going Global: Bringing Drugs for Depression to Market in the US and EU, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Regulatory pathways are not harmonized, and a draft guideline released by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may complicate plans for globalization. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will cover the current guidance on MDD trials and explore strategies for navigating differences in regulatory requirements to efficiently bring drugs to market in both the US and the EU.

Join Adam Simmons, Executive Director, Clinical Program Strategy, Neuroscience, Premier Research; and Federica Martini, PhD, Associate Director, Regulatory Affairs, Premier Consulting, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

