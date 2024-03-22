Going, going gone! Gelardini & Romani reveal Italy's 30 most prestigious wine labels at Vinitaly 2024

The analysis of the global context of collectible wines highlights the importance of the "uniqueness" of a wine. This uniqueness is given by its history, organoleptic characteristics, and representativeness of a given historical moment. Post this

This data analysis offers suggestions for approaching wine collecting in an informed way, emphasizing the importance of factors such as critical reviews, originality, and production consistency in defining a wine's collectability. In addition, aspects related to demand, the organoleptic life of bottles, and the dynamics of value growth over time are highlighted. Finally, a distinction is made between trade and investment in the wine world.

Full event details, including registration, are available at:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/classification-of-italy-s-grand-cru-wines-the-evolution-in-the-world-of-international-auctions/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.

About Vinitaly International Academy (VIA): Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

Media Contact

Vinitaly International Academy Media Team, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/formazione/vinitaly-international-academy/

SOURCE Vinitaly