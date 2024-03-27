Going Green: Revolutionizing Wholesale Inventory Finance through Dealer Self Audits

Empowering dealers with the tools to conduct self-audits not only speeds up the process but also fosters a sense of ownership and partnership. Post this

Traditional physical audits have long been a necessary but resource-intensive process for lenders funding wholesale inventory. Sending auditors to dealerships to conduct physical site checks contributes significantly to carbon emissions and operational costs. 12th Tech's groundbreaking solution aims to transform this landscape by transitioning from conventional methods to an eco-friendlier approach – dealer self-audits.

The Role of Software:

Frictionless Dealer Experience:

12th Tech's software is developed based on over 40 years of collaboration with lenders and dealers, ensuring an intuitive, interactive, and user-friendly interface. The goal is to empower dealers to take charge of their own audits seamlessly, reducing the need for in person auditing.

Reducing Carbon Footprint:

By embracing dealer self-audits, lenders can significantly cut down on the carbon footprint associated with physical audits. The reduction in travel and transportation requirements not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also sets a new standard for environmentally conscious business practices within the floor plan industry.

Advantages Beyond Sustainability:

Reduce Risk:

Need weekly or daily inventory locations and statuses for a dealership experiencing challenges. Dealer self-audit is not only your risk mitigation solution, it's cost effective and environmentally friendly.

Improved Turnaround Time:

Dealer self-audits streamline the audit process, resulting in quicker turnaround times. With 12th Tech's software, real-time data updates and instant reporting capabilities enhance the speed at which inventory audits can be conducted, analyzed, and acted upon.

Enhanced Dealer Experience:

Empowering dealers with the tools to conduct self-audits not only speeds up the process but also fosters a sense of ownership and partnership. Dealers gain more control over their inventory management, leading to improved collaboration and a positive overall experience.

Learn more about how you can use technology to drive sustainability, contact Casey Holyk @ [email protected]

Media Contact

Casey J. Holyk, 12th Tech Inc, 3603600123, [email protected], https://www.12thtech.com/

SOURCE 12th Tech Inc