Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery Appoint Yoram Avigad as CEO

Leadership transition supports continued growth in global premium wine markets

KATZRIN, Israel, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery have announced the appointment of Yoram Avigad as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Avigad brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in agribusiness, consumer goods, and the premium food and beverage sectors. He has held key roles at Unilever and most recently served as CEO of Negev Produce, where he expanded the company's global presence and built lasting international partnerships.

"I am honored to join Golan Heights and Galil Mountain at such an important moment for Israeli wine," said Avigad. "I look forward to working with the team, growers, and partners worldwide to build on the wineries' strong foundation and to further their reputation for quality, sustainability, and innovation."

Under his leadership, the wineries will continue to strengthen their position in key international markets, while advancing sustainability and investing in innovative vineyard practices that deepen understanding of the land and vines. These efforts support the continual pursuit of higher quality wines that authentically express the unique terroir of the Golan Heights and Galilee.

About Golan Heights Winery

Founded in 1983 in Katzrin, Golan Heights Winery is recognized as a leader in Israel's quality wine movement. Its award-winning portfolio includes the Yarden, Gilgal, and Mount Hermon labels, known worldwide for innovation and excellence in viticulture and winemaking.

About Galil Mountain Winery

Established in 2000 as a joint venture with Kibbutz Yiron, Galil Mountain Winery combines modern winemaking with a deep respect for the Galilee's long heritage. The winery is noted for its expressive wines and its commitment to sustainable practices.

Media Contacts

For more information and interview requests, please contact Helen Gregory ([email protected]) and Lauren Wire ([email protected]).

Media Contact

Lauren Wire, Golan Heights Winery, 1 7176455303, [email protected]

SOURCE Golan Heights Winery