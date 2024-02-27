Golan Heights Winery Launches First-Ever Yarden Cru Elite, a Limited, Single Block Release Specially Crafted for 40th Anniversary

A Tribute to Excellence in Israeli Wine, Yarden Cru Elite is a limited-edition wine duo that showcases Golan Heights Winery's dedication to quality and innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golan Heights Winery, Israel's leading producer of quality wines, is proud to announce the debut of Yarden Cru Elite, the first single-vineyard, single-block duo of wines, specially crafted to commemorate the winery's 40th anniversary. Yarden Cru Elite is produced from 100% Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, meticulously cultivated in individual blocks from the Bar'on Vineyard. These two limited-edition wines are the first to bear the prestigious "Yarden Cru Elite" designation, and represent the pinnacle of winemaking quality from Israel.

"At Golan Heights Winery, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of winemaking excellence," says Victor Schoenfeld, Head Winemaker of Golan Heights Winery. "It's been a privilege to work in the Golan Heights for more than 30 years, and we're always exploring the unlimited potential of our vineyards and expanding people's perception of what Israeli winemaking can accomplish. Yarden Cru Elite showcases the exceptional talent of our viticulture and winemaking team; every new release reveals more about the complexity of Golan Heights and what the future can bring."

The launch of Yarden Cru Elite pays homage to the visionary spirit of Golan Heights Winery, which has consistently pushed the boundaries of Israeli winemaking since its inception in 1983. Guided by Schoenfeld's commitment to innovation and sustainability, this extraordinary wine release is sourced from the Bar'on Vineyard, nestled amidst the volcanic terrain of the Golan Heights and situated at a significant elevation of 3,400 feet. As one of the first vineyards directly managed by Golan Heights Winery, Bar'on Vineyard embodies a seamless, holistic approach to meticulous winemaking from vineyard to cellar. Bar'on Vineyard was rigorously analyzed using electroconductivity scanning, allowing for precise planting strategies tailored to the natural variations of the basalt and tuff soils. This approach, coupled with the winery's longstanding partnership with ENTAV, the global leader in the propagation of ultra-quality vine scion and rootstock material, supports consistently high-quality wines year after year. Furthermore, Bar'on Vineyard is among the few to receive certification from the LODI RULES Sustainable Winegrowing Program, underscoring Golan Heights Winery's dedication to environmental stewardship and long-term sustainability.

To showcase the exceptional terroir of Bar'on Vineyard, Golan Heights Winery has bottled two individual blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon in a very limited quantity. Affectionately referred to as "fraternal twins" by Schoenfeld, these wines offer a nuanced expression of the vineyard's distinct character and are available exclusively as pairs. Each duo set is accompanied by a bespoke digital collectible design, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to this offering. Golan Heights Winery has produced a limited edition of 265 pairs of Yarden Cru Elite wines with a suggested retail price of $2,000. Imported by Yarden Wines in the U.S. and available nationwide at select restaurants and retailers, as well as www.yardencruelite.com.

YARDEN CRU ELITE TASTING NOTES:

2020 ALHCS09338SO ('A') Block: Dark, almost inky, color; aromas of ripe blackberries and black cherries layered with notes of chocolate, coffee, and hints of Sichuan peppercorn and mint; densely flavored, impressive and gains complexity with age.

2020 ALHCS09338RM ('Z') Block: Dark color combined with aromatic ripe fruits such as cherries and plums, along with notes of earth, spice, cocoa, and black pepper; concentrated flavor combined with lively acidity; expressive, youthful yet approachable.

For more information, including sampling opportunities and interviews with Head Winemaker Victor Schoenfeld, please contact Katherine Dolecki-Payton or Emily Hardin-Lombardi. Photos for editorial use are available for download here.

About Yarden Inc.

Yarden Wines U.S. encompasses the Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery, located in the Golan Heights and Galilee regions of Israel. Golan Heights Winery is considered Israel's leading winery in quality, technological innovation, and new variety development. Its portfolio includes the leading brands of Yarden, Gilgal, and Hermon. Founded in 1983, Golan Heights Winery has played a significant role in developing and nurturing Israel's current wine culture, altering the way Israeli wines are perceived worldwide, and firmly placing Israel on the world wine stage. Established as a joint venture in 2000 by Golan Heights Winery and Kibbutz Yiron, Galil Mountain Winery unites the best of tradition and technology. Located in the Upper Galilee Mountain range, one of Israel's best winegrowing areas, the winery is revitalizing a rich winemaking history that extends over 2,000 years, currently focused on sustainability. Connect with Yarden in the U.S. on social @yardenwinesisrael.

