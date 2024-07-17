Golan Heights Winery Releases Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, an Exceptional Vintage Year

"Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine of exceptional quality that truly reflects the best of our vineyards and winemaking philosophy." -Victor Schoenfeld, Head Winemaker of Golan Heights Winery. Post this

"2021 was a remarkable vintage, and our fantastic team rose to the challenge of confronting unusual weather conditions and the shadow of the pandemic," says Victor Schoenfeld, Head Winemaker of Golan Heights Winery. "We strive to achieve winemaking excellence with every vintage, constantly pushing the boundaries of what our vineyards can produce and redefining Israeli winemaking. Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon is a wine of exceptional quality that truly reflects the best of our vineyards and winemaking philosophy."

YARDEN CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2021

TASTING NOTES: The 2021 Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon displays aromatic ripe red and black fruit notes with hints of earth, tobacco, herb, spice, chote, and nuanced anise. Aged 18 months in French oak barrels to add complexity and depth, the wine shows full body and concentrated flavor. While drinkable upon release, 2021 Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon will continue improving in the bottle for ten years and more.

2021 VINTAGE NOTES: (Golan Heights Winery, The Galilee, Golan Heights): Winter was characterized by average rainfall, with warmer-than-average temperatures in both winter and spring. About a month after starting harvest on August 1, the week spanning late August and early September was our fourth heaviest week ever in our 39 vintages. The harvest ended in mid-October, capping off a relatively short 11-week season. Yields were a modest 7% below normal, balanced by very high quality. Overall, the 2021 vintage saw beautiful results across varieties.

AVAILABILITY: Exclusively imported by Yarden Wine Imports, 2021 Yarden Cabernet Sauvignon is available as of July 2024. The suggested retail price is $45/per 750-ml bottle.

About Yarden Wine Imports

Yarden Wine Imports encompasses Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery, located in the Golan Heights and Galilee regions of Israel. Golan Heights Winery is considered Israel's leading winery in quality, technological innovation, and new variety development. Its portfolio includes the leading brands of Yarden, Yarden Cru Elite, Gilgal, and Mount Hermon. Founded in 1983, Golan Heights Winery has played a significant role in developing and nurturing Israel's current wine culture, altering the way Israeli wines are perceived worldwide and firmly placing Israel on the world wine stage. Established as a joint venture in 2000 by Golan Heights Winery and Kibbutz Yiron, Galil Mountain Winery unites the best of tradition and technology. Located in the Upper Galilee Mountain range, one of Israel's best wine-growing areas, the winery is revitalizing a rich winemaking history that extends over 2,000 years and is highly focused on sustainability. Connect with the Yarden team in the U.S. and follow us on social @yardenwinesisrael.

