Gold Country Modern Real Estate Opens New Office in Historic Sutter Creek, Amador County

Founded locally and purpose-built for Amador County and the Sierra Foothills, Gold Country Modern Real Estate is marking a decade of growth, performance, and commitment with the opening of its new Sutter Creek office. Post this

While boutique by design, Gold Country Modern Real Estate is powered by an elite group of full-time agents who consistently rank number one in the county on a per-agent basis for residential real estate sales, both in total sales volume and number of transactions closed. The new Sutter Creek office was designed as a direct reflection of those agents and the elevated level of representation they provide to clients.

"Our roots here are personal," said Renee Adelmann. "The Gold Country is home. Opening this modern office is both a reflection of how far our team has come and a commitment to continuing to serve this community at the highest level."

Located in the heart of historic Sutter Creek, the new office blends modern design with the town's architectural character. While Gold Country Modern has long maintained a dominant online presence throughout the region, the new office extends that reach by pairing strong digital visibility with a physical space that reflects the firm's professionalism, approach, and connection to the community.

"We have always had a strong presence in the Gold Country through our work, our relationships, and our online reach," said Terry Santoro, a founding member of Gold Country Modern Real Estate and a top-producing Realtor who has proudly served the local community for more than 33 years. "This new office builds on that foundation by extending our visibility in a way that reflects who we are, how we work, and the level of representation our clients expect."

Gold Country Modern Real Estate serves homebuyers and sellers throughout Amador County and the surrounding Sierra Foothills, while also offering clients the advantage of deep Bay Area connectivity through its affiliated Bay Area Modern Real Estate platform. Founded in the Gold Country and built alongside its established Bay Area operations, Gold Country Modern Real Estate pairs local knowledge with advanced technology and a sophisticated operating platform in the Sierra Foothills. This integration allows the brokerage to deliver a higher level of service, expanded exposure for sellers, and broader market insight for buyers.

Gold Country Modern Real Estate invites clients, colleagues, and community members to visit the new office at 18 Boston Alley and learn more about the team and their modern approach to real estate in the Sierra Foothills. A short video walkthrough of the new Sutter Creek office is available here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/h5LgPGv5rs0

For more information about Amador County real estate and Gold Country Modern Real Estate, visit www.GoldCountryModern.com.

Media Contact

Renee Adelmann, Gold Country Modern Real Estate, 1 209-425-4700, [email protected], https://www.goldcountrymodern.com/

SOURCE Gold Country Modern Real Estate