Gold Medal Bakery's new partnership with Penske redefines what grocery retailers can expect from a private-label bread supplier, offering far more than just competitive pricing. With Penske expertly managing logistics, Gold Medal Bakery ensures retailers have reliably stocked shelves and fresh bread for their customers, transforming every delivery into a promise fulfilled.

FALL RIVER, Mass., July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gold Medal Bakery, a Massachusetts-based commercial bakery and Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributor, recently announced a logistics and fleet management partnership with Penske to strengthen delivery operations across the grocery industry. This partnership reinforces the supply standard for on-time bread deliveries and consistently stocked retail shelves.

What Sets White-Label Bread Manufacturers Apart From a Branded Bread Supplier?

White-label bread manufacturers produce bread that is sold under a retailer's own brand name. In contrast, a branded bread supplier produces and markets products under their own proprietary brand names. Retailers often weigh the benefits of white-label bread manufacturing vs. branded bread when deciding how to stock their shelves, considering price, margins and the level of control they have over branding, quality and customer experience.

Gold Medal Bakery has built its reputation on the quality and consistency of its commercial bread programs. Beyond standard white labeling, it provides co-packing services, meaning it can bake specialty breads using a retailer's proprietary recipe.

As Gold Medal Bakery's fresh bread leaves the oven, its seamless delivery to grocery shelves relies on a vital partnership with Penske, a recognized leader in commercial fleet management. This collaboration strengthens the reliability of the bakery's expanding distribution network, enabling it to confidently scale its operations. As Penske handles fleet logistics behind the scenes, Gold Medal Bakery can focus on crafting and delivering the highest-quality bread for grocery retailers and their customers.

What Are the Benefits of Using a Traditional Bakery Supplier in Grocery Retail?

Working with a traditional bakery supplier like Gold Medal Bakery lets grocery retailers gain a dedicated DSD network, in-store merchandising support and a sales team that actively manages their bread programs, positioning the bakery category for stronger, more consistent shelf performance.

The partnership with Penske significantly boosts Gold Medal Bakery's ability to deliver on its promises. With enhanced delivery reliability, the company can fulfill orders on a tighter schedule, ensuring retail shelves stay stocked with fresh bread and shoppers find what they need. For the communities Gold Medal Bakery's retail partners serve, that means a dependable supply of high-quality commercial bread, available when and where it is needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are answers to common questions about working with a full-service bakery for commercial bread distribution.

How do private-label bread suppliers compare to traditional bakery vendors?

Private-label bread suppliers typically focus on producing bread under a retailer's brand, while traditional bakery vendors may provide broader operational support, including direct store delivery, merchandising help, order flexibility and retail account management. Gold Medal Bakery offers both private-label bread programs and traditional bakery supplier support, providing grocery retailers with product quality, distribution and in-store service.

What should grocery buyers look for when choosing a bread supplier for their grocery stores?

Grocery buyers choosing a bread supplier for their grocery store should look beyond product price and evaluate delivery reliability, order flexibility, private label options and in-store account support.

About Gold Medal Bakery

Gold Medal Bakery is a Fall River, Massachusetts commercial bakery and DSD distributor serving grocery retailers, distributors and food service buyers. The company provides fresh commercial bread products, private label programs and in-store bakery support to retail customers across the region.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Gold Medal Bakery, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.goldmedalbakery.com/

SOURCE Gold Medal Bakery