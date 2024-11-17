Gold Medalists Tara Davis Woodhall and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall Join Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila as Brand Ambassadors

"This partnership brings incredible momentum to Rodeo de las Aguas and offers invaluable exposure as the brand gains recognition in the competitive tequila market." Post this

Tara and Hunter, with a combined social media following of 6.5 million, are poised to bring Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila into the spotlight, appealing to a wide audience through their dynamic presence and mutual support for one another. Tara's unforgettable leap into Hunter's arms after winning gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, followed by Hunter's own gold and bronze medal wins at the Paralympics, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Their authentic, joyful personalities make them ideal ambassadors for Rodeo de las Aguas as they connect with consumers and introduce them to the premium tequila experience.

As the brand's popularity rises, Tara and Hunter's ambassadorship will help build anticipation and market presence for Rodeo de las Aguas, setting the stage for the 2028 Olympics. Beyond consumer-facing engagements, the couple will promote Rodeo de las Aguas at athletic events, highlighting the tequila brand among sports and lifestyle audiences.

About Doheny Road Spirits

Doheny Road Spirits is a visionary company dedicated to creating unique, premium tequila brands that celebrate tradition and craftsmanship while connecting with modern tastes. Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila is their latest addition to the premium spirits market, offering refined expressions that appeal to discerning tequila enthusiasts.

About The Royal Eagle Fund

The Royal Eagle Fund invests in emerging opportunities within the premium spirits sector, leveraging partnerships with quality-driven brands to enhance their market reach. With a growing portfolio, the Fund is committed to supporting the development of premium products that exemplify authenticity and craft.

