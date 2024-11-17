Gold Medalists Tara Davis Woodhall and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall Join Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila as Brand Ambassadors

Doheny Road Spirits Signs Four-Year Partnership with Team USA's Power Couple to Elevate Rodeo de las Aguas' Presence in Premium Tequila Market.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Royal Eagle Fund is proud to announce that Doheny Road Spirits has signed a four-year brand ambassadorship with Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis Woodhall and Paralympic 400m T62 gold medalist Hunter Woodhall for Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila. Known for their love of tequila and tradition of toasting each victory with a celebratory shot, the couple will lend their influence and personality to promote Rodeo de las Aguas across social media, exclusive in-store bottle signings, personal appearances, tradeshows, and athletic events leading up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
The ambassadorship marks an exciting milestone for both Rodeo de las Aguas and the Royal Eagle Fund, which invested in the brand as part of its premium spirits portfolio. "This partnership brings incredible momentum to Rodeo de las Aguas and offers invaluable exposure as the brand gains recognition in the competitive tequila market," said Jason Gilbert, Managing Partner of the Royal Eagle Fund. "Aligning with such influential and relatable athletes as Tara and Hunter amplifies the reach of Rodeo de las Aguas, especially as they embody the brand's spirit of celebration, authenticity, and excellence."
Tara and Hunter, with a combined social media following of 6.5 million, are poised to bring Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila into the spotlight, appealing to a wide audience through their dynamic presence and mutual support for one another. Tara's unforgettable leap into Hunter's arms after winning gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, followed by Hunter's own gold and bronze medal wins at the Paralympics, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Their authentic, joyful personalities make them ideal ambassadors for Rodeo de las Aguas as they connect with consumers and introduce them to the premium tequila experience.
As the brand's popularity rises, Tara and Hunter's ambassadorship will help build anticipation and market presence for Rodeo de las Aguas, setting the stage for the 2028 Olympics. Beyond consumer-facing engagements, the couple will promote Rodeo de las Aguas at athletic events, highlighting the tequila brand among sports and lifestyle audiences.
About Doheny Road Spirits
Doheny Road Spirits is a visionary company dedicated to creating unique, premium tequila brands that celebrate tradition and craftsmanship while connecting with modern tastes. Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila is their latest addition to the premium spirits market, offering refined expressions that appeal to discerning tequila enthusiasts.
About The Royal Eagle Fund
The Royal Eagle Fund invests in emerging opportunities within the premium spirits sector, leveraging partnerships with quality-driven brands to enhance their market reach. With a growing portfolio, the Fund is committed to supporting the development of premium products that exemplify authenticity and craft.
For more information, please contact:
Jason A. Gilbert
Royal Eagle Fund LP
Media Contact
Jason A. Gilbert, Royal Eagle Fund LP, 1 503-502-0551, [email protected], https://www.royaleaglefund.com
SOURCE Royal Eagle Fund LP; Royal Eagle Fund LP
Share this article