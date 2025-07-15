Gold Medal's Elite Popper® Series Sets a New Standard for Commercial Popcorn Machines

The Elite Popper Series is a bold step forward in making the operator's job easier. Post this

President of Gold Medal, Adam Browning emphasizes the customer-centric focus stating, "The Elite Popper Series is a bold step forward in making the operator's job easier. Every feature was designed with the user in mind—from ventless filtration to smart touchscreen controls to simplified cleaning. It's all about helping operators work smarter, not harder."

Available in a range of sizes (36", 48", 60", and 72" Twin) with 32-oz or 52-oz kettles, the Elite Series also includes signature Gold Medal features like FlexiPop®, Salt/Sweet option, Big Eye Electronic Heat Control, and Brute Force Motor. Operators can choose from LED or neon signage and even select a pass-thru configuration for maximum flexibility.

The Elite Popper Series is now available through Gold Medal and its authorized dealers. For more information, visit the Elite Popper Series product page or call 800-543-0862.

Media Contact

Stephanie Goodin, Gold Medal Products Co., 1 513-769-7676, [email protected], www.gmpopcorn.com

SOURCE Gold Medal Products Co.