Gold Road Inc. Acquires Arizona Gold Mine, Upsizes Financing to C$3M, Welcomes Former Central Bank Governor to Board, and Prepares for Public Listing

Gold Road Inc. has acquired and plans to restart the fully permitted Gold Road Mine in Arizona, home to a 214,000 oz high-grade gold resource (~6 g/t Au) and a modern $80 million processing facility. With the deposit open in all directions and exploration targets like the high-grade "TRUE VEIN," the company is poised for scalable growth through a hub-and-spoke strategy. To support this, Gold Road has launched a seed financing for C$2M which it has now upsized to C$3M due to exceptionally strong demand. 80% has already been committed and it's targeting a ~C$70 million post-IPO valuation. Furthermore, Svein Øygard, former Governor of the Central Bank of Iceland and energy sector entrepreneur, has joined the board. The company is on track for near-term production and a planned public listing.
CALGARY, AB, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At current US$3,000+ gold prices, the one and only fully integrated gold mine and mill in Arizona will be restarted on what was once the old Route 66. The fully invested plant, new veins in an established mine, and the remains of 150 years of mining, forms the commercial basis for the restart of the mill, which produced significant volumes as late as in 2021.
Gold Road Inc. is pleased to announce a major leap forward in its growth strategy as it accelerates toward near-term gold production, scaling operations, and a planned public listing. This pivotal moment is marked by three key developments:
- The acquisition and planned restart of the fully permitted, past-producing Gold Road Mine in Arizona;
- The appointment of Svein Øygard to the company's Board of Directors; and
- The upsizing of its previously announced C$2 million seed financing to C$3 million, due to exceptionally strong investor demand. Proceeds will support the production restart and preparation for a public listing, targeting a C$70 million post-IPO valuation.
The Gold Road Mine hosts a high-grade underground resource of 214,000 ounces at ~6 g/t Au, supported by a modern $80 million gold processing facility. Crucially, the deposit remains open in all directions, offering substantial potential for resource expansion through further drilling. Located in Arizona's historic Oatman district, the fully permitted mine provides a fast track to near-term production and cash flow, with first gold pour targeted for Q3 2025. Gold Road plans to ramp up output and grow the operation using a hub-and-spoke model, with significant upside from additional targets—including the high-grade "TRUE VEIN" (~20 g/t Au).
To fuel this growth, the company is currently raising C$3 million, with 80% of the round already committed. The valuation in this round is equivalent to an EV/EBITDA of about 0,4, applying the Q1-Q3 2021 reported actual production and cost figures of Gold Road and today´s gold price. Further operation optimization is ongoing.
Gold Road is also enhancing its leadership with the appointment of Svein Øygard to the Board. A globally respected economist, significant owner in Gold Road and a board professional, Øygard served as interim Central Bank Governor of Iceland during its post-crisis recovery in 2009 and held senior roles at McKinsey & Company Energy & Materials Practice. He also successfully co-founded DBO Energy, a specialist on acquiring, maturing and divesting mature oil & gas assets.
"We are building a high-grade gold company with immediate production potential, long-term scalability, and now global-caliber leadership," said Jeremy Gray, CEO of Gold Road Inc. "The Gold Road Mine gives us a strong operational platform with district-scale growth ahead. Svein Øygard's appointment reflects the confidence backing this vision as we prepare to enter public markets."
Gold Road is targeting a ~C$70 million post-IPO valuation.
About Gold Road Inc.
Gold Road Inc. is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing the restart of the fully permitted Gold Road Mine in Arizona. Led by a team with a proven track record—including the C$100 million recapitalization of Tucano Gold—Gold Road is building a scalable, high-grade production platform in one of the U.S.'s most historic gold districts.
