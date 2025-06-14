Gold Road Inc. Acquires Arizona Gold Mine, Upsizes Financing to C$3M, Welcomes Former Central Bank Governor to Board, and Prepares for Public Listing

Gold Road Inc. is pleased to announce a major leap forward in its growth strategy, as the company accelerates toward near-term gold production, scaling operations, and a planned public listing. Post this

The acquisition and planned restart of the fully permitted, past-producing Gold Road Mine in Arizona ;

; The appointment of Svein Øygard to the company's Board of Directors; and

The upsizing of its previously announced C$2 million seed financing to C$3 million , due to exceptionally strong investor demand. Proceeds will support the production restart and preparation for a public listing, targeting a C$70 million post-IPO valuation.

The Gold Road Mine hosts a high-grade underground resource of 214,000 ounces at ~6 g/t Au, supported by a modern $80 million gold processing facility. Crucially, the deposit remains open in all directions, offering substantial potential for resource expansion through further drilling. Located in Arizona's historic Oatman district, the fully permitted mine provides a fast track to near-term production and cash flow, with first gold pour targeted for Q3 2025. Gold Road plans to ramp up output and grow the operation using a hub-and-spoke model, with significant upside from additional targets—including the high-grade "TRUE VEIN" (~20 g/t Au).

To fuel this growth, the company is currently raising C$3 million, with 80% of the round already committed. The valuation in this round is equivalent to an EV/EBITDA of about 0,4, applying the Q1-Q3 2021 reported actual production and cost figures of Gold Road and today´s gold price. Further operation optimization is ongoing.

Gold Road is also enhancing its leadership with the appointment of Svein Øygard to the Board. A globally respected economist, significant owner in Gold Road and a board professional, Øygard served as interim Central Bank Governor of Iceland during its post-crisis recovery in 2009 and held senior roles at McKinsey & Company Energy & Materials Practice. He also successfully co-founded DBO Energy, a specialist on acquiring, maturing and divesting mature oil & gas assets.

"We are building a high-grade gold company with immediate production potential, long-term scalability, and now global-caliber leadership," said Jeremy Gray, CEO of Gold Road Inc. "The Gold Road Mine gives us a strong operational platform with district-scale growth ahead. Svein Øygard's appointment reflects the confidence backing this vision as we prepare to enter public markets."

Gold Road is targeting a ~C$70 million post-IPO valuation.

About Gold Road Inc.

Gold Road Inc. is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing the restart of the fully permitted Gold Road Mine in Arizona. Led by a team with a proven track record—including the C$100 million recapitalization of Tucano Gold—Gold Road is building a scalable, high-grade production platform in one of the U.S.'s most historic gold districts.

For more information on Gold Road, please visit here: https://www.goldroadusa.com/gold-road-equity-raise-rn?SQF_LEAD_SOURCE=press-release

Contacts:

IR Manager - Edward Balme – [email protected]

Head of IR - Max Beck – [email protected]

Media Contact

Edward Balme, Gold Road Inc, 44 7514584610, [email protected]

SOURCE Gold Road Inc