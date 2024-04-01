Gold Star Wholesale Partners with Loanscape to Revolutionize TPO Onboarding Innovative Counterparty Risk and Oversight Platform Set to Transform Wholesale Lending

Goldstar is automating 80% of the TPO onboarding process by partnering with Loanscape making it even easier for brokers to work with them.

PHOENIX, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gold Star Wholesale, a leading wholesale mortgage lender, today announced its partnership with Loanscape, the cutting-edge counterparty risk and oversight platform. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline and automate Gold Star's third-party originator (TPO) onboarding process, setting a new standard for efficiency and risk management in the mortgage industry.

Loanscape's innovative platform empowers Gold Star to automate up to 80% of its onboarding workflow, enabling the company to focus on core business activities that drive growth and profitability. By leveraging Loanscape's customizable questionnaires, document requests, and easy to use platform, Gold Star can now onboard brokers and correspondents with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

"We are thrilled to partner with Loanscape and take advantage of their platform," said Christian Butterfield, VP of Third Party Originations at Gold Star Wholesale. "Loanscape's technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our TPO partners. We're excited to see all the changes Loanscape will bring to our channel."

Loanscape's value-based pricing model, unlimited user seats, and seamless integration with existing CRM and cloud storage systems make it an attractive choice for forward-thinking lenders like Gold Star. By eliminating data silos and manual work, Loanscape empowers Gold Star's team to focus on building strong relationships with their TPO partners and driving business growth.

"Gold Star Wholesale is a visionary in the mortgage industry, and we are excited to support their mission of providing the best end to end experience for brokers." said Loanscape Co-Founder, Pramod Kollamparambil. "By leveraging our platform, Gold Star can now onboard counterparties faster, safer, and more efficiently than ever before. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership that will redefine the standards of excellence in wholesale lending."

For more information about Gold Star Wholesale and Loanscape's partnership, please visit www.goldstarwholesale.com or www.loanscape.io.

About Gold Star Wholesale:

Gold Star Wholesale, powered by Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, provides exceptional service and innovative solutions to its network of brokers and correspondents. With a commitment to technology, risk management, and customer satisfaction, Gold Star continues to set the standard for excellence in the mortgage industry.

About Loanscape:

Loanscape is a pioneering counterparty risk and oversight platform that helps mortgage lenders automate their TPO onboarding process. By offering customizable workflows, real-time analytics, and seamless integrations, Loanscape empowers lenders to onboard counterparties faster, safer, and more efficiently than ever before.

Media Contact

Pramod Kollamparambil, Loanscape, 1 6234192516, [email protected], www.Loanscape.io

SOURCE Loanscape