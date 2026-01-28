Gold Surges Past $5,000 and Silver Breaks $100, Marking a New Era for Retirement Planning with Precious Metals

"With gold crossing the once-unthinkable threshold of $5,000 per ounce and silver decisively breaking above $100, the precious metals complex has entered a qualitatively different phase: one best understood not as a speculative spike, but as a structural repricing." Post this

According to macro-economist, Peter C. Earle: "With gold crossing the once-unthinkable threshold of $5,000 per ounce and silver decisively breaking above $100, the precious metals complex has entered a qualitatively different phase: one best understood not as a speculative spike, but as a structural repricing."

As inflation pressures, market volatility, and geopolitical uncertainty continue to shape the economic landscape, many Americans are reassessing how they allocate their long-term savings. Physical precious metals can offer tangible ownership and diversification beyond other assets.

To mark this historic occasion, Goldco is offering a free 2026 Gold & Silver Kit that outlines the driving factors that millions of Americans consider for precious metals ownership. This guide provides key insights on how to help safeguard your retirement savings by diversifying with safe haven assets like physical gold and silver. In addition, Goldco is running a special offer for up to 10% instant match in bonus gold or silver for qualifying accounts. Visit goldco.com for more information.

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.

The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 8,000 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance.

