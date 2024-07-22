Goldco Awarded 'Best Customer Service' Award in Money Magazine's 2024 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews for the Second Consecutive Year

Goldco has been recognized by Money.com for the second consecutive year as the top gold IRA company for customer service, highlighted for its A+ BBB rating, AAA BCA rating, and over 6,000 five-star reviews. This distinction emphasizes Goldco's commitment to providing exceptional, personalized support to investors.
LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Money.com (Money Magazine) has once again recognized Goldco for its outstanding customer service, distinguishing the company as the top choice in a field of eight leading gold IRA companies. This marks the second year in a row that Goldco has received this prestigious honor.
In an article published on Money.com, the editors highlighted Goldco as the leading choice among eight top-rated gold IRA companies. These companies were selected for their comprehensive investor resources, unbiased educational content, responsive customer support, and straightforward account setup processes, catering to both novice and sophisticated investors.
Money.com attributes Goldco's 'Best Customer Service' distinction to its "A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), and an impressive number of glowing reviews on the BBB and TrustPilot websites." This recognition follows closely on the heels of Goldco reaching a significant milestone, having garnered over 6,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers.
"Customer service is the cornerstone of our business at Goldco," said CEO Trevor Gerszt. "Our dedication to personalized, responsive, and knowledgeable support sets us apart and ensures our customers feel confident and valued every step of the way."
To read the Money magazine article honoring Goldco for "Best Customer Service" gold IRA company, go to https://money.com/best-gold-ira-companies/.
About Money.com
Money was founded in 1972 as a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. They continue to build upon that legacy, providing up-to-date news, educational resources, and tools that will help you create meaningful investments and lasting returns.
Media Contact
Clare Eisenberg, GoldCo, 1 (855) 465-3472, [email protected], goldco.com
SOURCE GoldCo
