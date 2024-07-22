Goldco Awarded 'Best Customer Service' Award in Money Magazine's 2024 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews for the Second Consecutive Year

"Customer service is the cornerstone of our business at Goldco," said CEO Trevor Gerszt. Post this

Money.com attributes Goldco's 'Best Customer Service' distinction to its "A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), an AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), and an impressive number of glowing reviews on the BBB and TrustPilot websites." This recognition follows closely on the heels of Goldco reaching a significant milestone, having garnered over 6,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

"Customer service is the cornerstone of our business at Goldco," said CEO Trevor Gerszt. "Our dedication to personalized, responsive, and knowledgeable support sets us apart and ensures our customers feel confident and valued every step of the way."

To read the Money magazine article honoring Goldco for "Best Customer Service" gold IRA company, go to https://money.com/best-gold-ira-companies/.

