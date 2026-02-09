Goldco Awarded "Best Customer Service" in Money Magazine's 2026 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews

"We focus on clear communication, education without pressure, and support that helps people make informed decisions with confidence." Post this

Money Magazine named Goldco "Best Customer Service" for the 4th consecutive year in its 2026 Gold IRA company rankings.

The award reflects strong consumer trust, backed by A+ and AAA ratings and more than 8,000 five-star customer reviews.

Goldco's service-first, education-focused approach continues to set it apart as an industry leader.

Money.com (Money Magazine) has once again recognized Goldco for its exceptional customer service, naming the company "Best Customer Service" in its 2026 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews. Goldco earned the top distinction among seven leading gold IRA companies, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this prestigious honor.

Money.com evaluated gold IRA companies based on reputation, transparency, educational resources, and customer service. The review included analysis of company websites, fee structures, minimum balance disclosures, and profiles with consumer advocacy organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, Business Consumer Alliance, and Trustpilot. The editors also analyzed the user-friendliness and responsiveness of their customer service.

Money.com attributed Goldco's "Best Customer Service" designation to its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), and an extensive collection of positive customer feedback across platforms such as Google, Trustpilot, Consumer Affairs, Retirement Living, and the BBB. The recognition follows a major milestone for the company, which recently surpassed 8,000 five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

In addition to its industry accolades, Goldco is a nine-time INC. 5000 award recipient, reflecting the company's sustained growth and operational excellence. The company has also earned widespread recognition through endorsements from prominent figures including Sean Hannity, Tom Selleck, Dennis Quaid, and Chuck Norris.

"This recognition reflects the exceptional customer service we strive to deliver every day," said Trevor Gerszt, CEO of Goldco. "We focus on clear communication, education without pressure, and support that helps people make informed decisions with confidence."

To read the Money Magazine article recognizing Goldco as the "Best Customer Service" gold IRA company, visit: https://money.com/best-gold-ira-companies/

About Goldco

Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.

The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider.

With over 8,000 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.

Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance.

About Money.com

Founded in 1972 as a print magazine, Money has long helped everyday people build stronger financial futures. Today, Money.com continues that legacy by delivering timely news, educational resources, and practical tools designed to help readers make informed financial decisions and achieve meaningful, long-term outcomes.

